José Carlos Martinat – Solomon R. Guggenheim NY

JOSE CARLOS MARTINAT Sin título, 2018. De la serie «Pintas». Extracción de muro. 226 x 260 cm. Colección Guggenheim de Nueva York.

We are happy to officially announce the entry of Jose Carlos Martinat (Lima, 1974) into the Collection of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum of New York.



Since 2010, Martinat’s practice has focused mainly on the research and experimentation with the concepts of appropriation and recontextualization. It is at this moment when the series «Pintas» begins; extractions of logos or fragments belonging to the political campaigns tipically painted on the walls of the city of Lima, which are later recontextualized in the exhibition space. From its inception, the project opened multitude debates and controversies. It put focus on issues such as the local political situation, the mechanisms for the dissemination of principles and ideals, the possible extrapolarization of these dynamics to other territories, at the same time it questioned others such as the role of the artist and the concept of authorship.



We congratulate Jose Carlos for his constant work over the years and for this massive achievement.