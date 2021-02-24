Avellaneda: Allanamientos múltiples en causa de homicidio agravado

/ Hace 3 horas febrero 24, 2021

MÚLTIPLES, ALLANAMIENTO Y DETENCIÓN DE BANDA DE HOMICIDAS  02 MASCULINOS Y 02 FEMENINAS CON ORDEN DE DETENCIÓN POR HOMICIDIO DOBLEMENTE AGRAVADO POR EL CONCURSO PREMEDITADO DE DOS O MÁS PERSONAS Y POR EL USO DE ARMA DE FUEGO.-*
S.R AMBA SUR-I
E.P.D.S. AVELLANEDA.-
Comisaría Avellaneda Séptima.-
24FEB21.-
Lugar: Bolívar al 4200 Barrio El Relámpago – Sarandí – Avellaneda (Objetivo 01).-
Zárate al 8005 – Sarandí – Avellaneda (Objetivo 02).-
Campichuello al 4200 Villa Corina – Avellaneda (Objetivo 03).-
Campichuello al 4200 frente pasillo casi Los Pozos – Villa Corina – Avellaneda (Objetivo 04).-
DETENIDOS:                                                          1) DAVID SANDRO MARTÍNEZ, arg, 30 años.-
2) KEVIN GASTÓN R., arg, 26 años.-
3) DAIANA SOLEDAD H., arg, 30 años.-
4) ELIANA MAGDALENA H.Z, arg, 28  años.                                                              TEXTO: Fecha Personal Policial de Avellaneda, cumplimentaron 4  ordenes de allanamiento y detención en IPP 20-00-002902-21/00, Caratula de epígrafe,   ocurrido 15 de Febrero 2021, del que resulto víctima  fatal HERNÁN EZEQUIEL CHAMORRO,  otorgado por la UFI y J Nro., 01 y Juzg., Gtias., Nro., 01 Avellaneda/Lanus, CUMPLIMENTANDOSE LAS 4 DETENCIONES, : objetivo 01: se procedió a la detención de Kevin R.,  quien a través de testigos presenciales,  es el autor material del hecho, quien efectuara la HAF sobre la víctima, asimismo en el mismo lugar se detuvo a su pareja Soledad H. como instigadora del homicidio. . Objetivo 02: arroja resultado negativo. Objetivo 03: se procedió a la detención de David M. y su pareja Magdalena H., personas estas que al momento del hecho sometían a la víctima a golpes de puño. Objetivo 04: arroja resultado negativo. Que mantenida comunicación telefónica con la Dra., Olmos Coronel fiscal de la UFI 01 de Avellaneda, avalo lo actuado. Se prosigue con las tareas investigativas a fin de dar con el arma de fuego utilizada en el hecho.  Fdo., Juan Trampo. Titular Cria. 7ma. Corin

Artículos relacionados

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *