Avellaneda: Allanamientos múltiples en causa de homicidio agravado

MÚLTIPLES, ALLANAMIENTO Y DETENCIÓN DE BANDA DE HOMICIDAS 02 MASCULINOS Y 02 FEMENINAS CON ORDEN DE DETENCIÓN POR HOMICIDIO DOBLEMENTE AGRAVADO POR EL CONCURSO PREMEDITADO DE DOS O MÁS PERSONAS Y POR EL USO DE ARMA DE FUEGO.-*
S.R AMBA SUR-I
E.P.D.S. AVELLANEDA.-
Comisaría Avellaneda Séptima.-
24FEB21.-
Lugar: Bolívar al 4200 Barrio El Relámpago – Sarandí – Avellaneda (Objetivo 01).-
Zárate al 8005 – Sarandí – Avellaneda (Objetivo 02).-
Campichuello al 4200 Villa Corina – Avellaneda (Objetivo 03).-
Campichuello al 4200 frente pasillo casi Los Pozos – Villa Corina – Avellaneda (Objetivo 04).-
DETENIDOS: 1) DAVID SANDRO MARTÍNEZ, arg, 30 años.-
2) KEVIN GASTÓN R., arg, 26 años.-
3) DAIANA SOLEDAD H., arg, 30 años.-
4) ELIANA MAGDALENA H.Z, arg, 28 años. TEXTO: Fecha Personal Policial de Avellaneda, cumplimentaron 4 ordenes de allanamiento y detención en IPP 20-00-002902-21/00, Caratula de epígrafe, ocurrido 15 de Febrero 2021, del que resulto víctima fatal HERNÁN EZEQUIEL CHAMORRO, otorgado por la UFI y J Nro., 01 y Juzg., Gtias., Nro., 01 Avellaneda/Lanus, CUMPLIMENTANDOSE LAS 4 DETENCIONES, : objetivo 01: se procedió a la detención de Kevin R., quien a través de testigos presenciales, es el autor material del hecho, quien efectuara la HAF sobre la víctima, asimismo en el mismo lugar se detuvo a su pareja Soledad H. como instigadora del homicidio. . Objetivo 02: arroja resultado negativo. Objetivo 03: se procedió a la detención de David M. y su pareja Magdalena H., personas estas que al momento del hecho sometían a la víctima a golpes de puño. Objetivo 04: arroja resultado negativo. Que mantenida comunicación telefónica con la Dra., Olmos Coronel fiscal de la UFI 01 de Avellaneda, avalo lo actuado. Se prosigue con las tareas investigativas a fin de dar con el arma de fuego utilizada en el hecho. Fdo., Juan Trampo. Titular Cria. 7ma. Corin